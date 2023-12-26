Andriushchenko: Mariupol Port Not Working Despite Russians' Claims

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Despite the statements of the Russian invaders, the seaport in the temporarily occupied Mariupol is not working.

Petro Andriushchenko, an adviser to the mayor of Ukrainian Mariupol, said this on Telegram and published the relevant photos from the port, Ukrinform reported.

"The port of Mariupol is not working. Despite the false statements of the Russians. The only thing is that kaolin (a unique white clay) continues being accumulated on the pier in the area of mooring of sea bulk carriers. They are preparing (to export, steal clay to Russia - ed.)," Andriushchenko wrote.

He noted that helicopters fly systematically at least once a day from Shyroka Balka village/port and in the direction of Novoazovsk. "Although this has nothing to do with the port's logistics, the point of access to the sea line is very interesting. Apparently, this is due to the deployment of the occupier's air defense systems in the port," the mayor's adviser assumed.

As reported, in October, Russian vessels with concrete slabs were entering the seaport of Mariupol to build firing positions by the invaders.

The occupiers are turning Mariupol and the surrounding villages into a military and logistical hub.

In the port, the enemy launched diesel locomotives to solve logistical issues. And since the summer of 2022, the invaders have been stealing Ukrainian grain, metal products, and granite, which were exported by sea to Russia and the temporarily occupied Crimea.