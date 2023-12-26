               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Civilian Killed In Shelling Of Beryslav Community


12/26/2023 10:09:17 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A 61-year-old man died as a result of another attack by the Russian army on the Beryslav community of the Kherson region.

Volodymyr Litvinov, the head of the Beryslav District Administration, reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

Read also: Russian army attacks Beryslav with UAV, civilian injured

"The Russian army has struck again in the Beryslav community. As a result of enemy shelling from multiple rocket launchers on the village of Tiahynka, a 61-year-old man was killed," Litvinov said.

As reported, Russian troops fired at two settlements in the Kherson region, killing two people.

