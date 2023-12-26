Mykolaiv Region Provided With Generators Three Times More Than Needed - Kim

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) There are generators in the shelters of the Mykolaiv region that cover the needs of the region three times.

This was stated by the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Kim at a press conference on December 26, an Ukrinform correspondent reported.

"Thanks to the Recovery Agency and Ukrenergo, the Mykolaiv region is fully supplied with electricity this season. There are generators in the shelters that cover the needs of our region three times. Therefore, I have great hope that we will not have a blackout this year. It is possible that when we are attacked, we will have to repair the damaged equipment for some time. But we will not be completely cut off from electricity," Kim assured.

According to him, the region is provided with 1,840 generators with a three-day fuel supply.

In addition, the business has backup capacities to ensure critical infrastructure. Additionally, mobile boiler houses using alternative fuel have been deployed.

As reported, since the beginning of the year, 19 out of 20 bridges damaged by the hostilities have been repaired in the Mykolaiv region.