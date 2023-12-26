Presidential Candidates To Receive Free Airtime, Space For Publications In Mass Media - Azerbaijan CEC

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. In order to
carry out election campaigning by persons whose candidacies are
registered for participation in the extraordinary presidential
election, free airtime and space for publications in a number of
mass media will be provided to them in Azerbaijan, Central Election
Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan told Trend .
These are the following media entities:
- Public Television and Radio Broadcasting Company;
- "Azerbaijan" newspaper;
- "Xalq qazeti" newspaper;
- "Respublika" newspaper;
- "Bakinskiy Rabochiy" (Baku Worker) newspaper.
When the above-mentioned structures, including other TV and
radio broadcasters and editorial offices of periodicals make a
decision on the possibility of allocating paid airtime for
pre-election promotion or space for publication, the relevant
notification must be sent to the Central Election Commission of
Azerbaijan, information on the basis, conditions and amount of
payment for the provision of airtime and space must be published
not later than 30 days after the official publication of the
decision on the appointment of election.
