               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

New Azerbaijan Party Submits Voters' Signature Sheets To CEC


12/26/2023 10:09:06 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) has submitted signature sheets of voters to the Central Election Commission (CEC), Trend reports via YAP.

Signature sheets with signatures of 50,000 voters in support of the party's nomination of Ilham Aliyev for the election of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, scheduled for February 7, 2024, were submitted today, to the Central Election Commission along with other documents in accordance with Article 58.1 of the Electoral Code.

On December 7, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree holding an early presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

MENAFN26122023000187011040ID1107658578

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search