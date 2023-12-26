New Azerbaijan Party Submits Voters' Signature Sheets To CEC

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. New Azerbaijan
Party (YAP) has submitted signature sheets of voters to the Central
Election Commission (CEC), Trend reports via YAP.
Signature sheets with signatures of 50,000 voters in support of
the party's nomination of Ilham Aliyev for the election of
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, scheduled for February 7,
2024, were submitted today, to the Central Election Commission
along with other documents in accordance with Article 58.1 of the
Electoral Code.
On December 7, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham
Aliyev signed a decree holding an early presidential election in
the country on February 7, 2024.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp channel
MENAFN26122023000187011040ID1107658578
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.