Ambassador Of Bahrain To Egypt Participates In Consultative Meeting To Discuss Documents Of Arab-African Summit

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Download logo



The Ambassador of the Kingdom of Bahrain to the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Permanent Representative to the Arab League, Ms. Fawzia bint Abdullah Zainal, participated today in the consultative meeting of Permanent Representatives to discuss the documents of the Arab-African Summit, which will be held in Riyadh, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, on November 11th.

They reviewed logistical preparations, discussed relevant documents, topics, agenda, activities, and main meetings for the fifth session of the Arab-African Summit.

The Bahraini delegation participating in the meeting included the Chief of Arab and African Affairs, Ahmed Mohammed Al-Tarifi, and the Minister Plenipotentiary at the Permanent Delegation of the Kingdom of Bahrain to the Arab League, Mr. Abdulrahman Hassan Hashem.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of The Kingdom of Bahrain - Cairo, Egypt.