Kuwait Amir Congratulated By Iraqi PM On Assuming Power

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 26 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Tuesday was congratulated for assuming power by Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammed Al-Sudani, wishing him success as he seeks to place the nation firmly on the path towards prosperity and development.

The Iraqi prime minister expressed his warm sentiments in a cable he sent to His Highness the Amir, who reciprocated the kind gesture in his reply thanking the Iraqi prime minister for his well wishes. (end) nwf

