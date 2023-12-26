Kuwait Amir Receives A Cable Of Congratulations From Pope Of Alexandria

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 26 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received Tuesday congratulatory cable from Pope Tawadros II, Pope of Alexandria and Patriarch of the See of St. Mark, expressing his congratulations to His Highness on assuming the top office.

In the cable, Pope of Alexandria wished His Highness the Amir good health and further success in leading the State of Kuwait to a much prosperous and promising future.

His Highness the Amir sent a reply cable, expressing utmost appreciation for the heartfelt sentiments. (end) sam

