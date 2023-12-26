Bodies Found In Iraq Identified As Missing Kuwaiti, Saudi Companion - FM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 26 (KUNA) -- Two bodies found by Iraqi authorities are believed to be those of a missing Kuwaiti and his Saudi companion who had disappeared in the western Anbar province, Kuwait's Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah said on Tuesday.

Expressing his "anguish" over the harrowing ordeal, the Kuwaiti minister of foreign affairs extended his condolences to the families of the victims, saying his ministry is in close contact with Iraqi authorities to uncover the intricacies of the incident.

He went on to praise the efforts of Iraqi authorities in discovering the fate of the missing individuals in a prompt and timely manner. (end) nam

