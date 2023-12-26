               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Kuwait Amir Receives A Cable Of Congratulations From Tatarstan Pres.


12/26/2023 10:05:23 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 26 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received on Tuesday a cable of congratulations from President of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov, expressing his congratulations to His Highness on assuming the top office.
In the cable, he wished him good health and further success in leading Kuwait into a much prosperous and promising future.
In turn, His Highness the Amir sent a cable to Tatarstan's President expressing his utmost appreciation for the kind words and heartfelt sentiments. (end) aab

MENAFN26122023000071011013ID1107658571

