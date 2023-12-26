Kuwait Amir Receives A Cable Of Congratulations From Tatarstan Pres.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 26 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received on Tuesday a cable of congratulations from President of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov, expressing his congratulations to His Highness on assuming the top office.

In the cable, he wished him good health and further success in leading Kuwait into a much prosperous and promising future.

In turn, His Highness the Amir sent a cable to Tatarstan's President expressing his utmost appreciation for the kind words and heartfelt sentiments. (end) aab

