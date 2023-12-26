Kazakhstan Pres. Congratulates Kuwait Amir On Office Assumption

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 26 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received Tuesday a cable of congratulations from President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, on occasion of assumption of office, wishing him success in his endeavors. The President further wished His Highness the Amir good health and wellbeing. His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal sent a cable in response to the President's kind sentiments. (end) aab

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.