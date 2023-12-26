               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Kazakhstan Pres. Congratulates Kuwait Amir On Office Assumption


12/26/2023 10:05:23 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 26 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received Tuesday a cable of congratulations from President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, on occasion of assumption of office, wishing him success in his endeavors.
The President further wished His Highness the Amir good health and wellbeing.
His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal sent a cable in response to the President's kind sentiments. (end) aab

