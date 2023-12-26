Kuwait Amir Receives Congratulations From Jordan Crown Prince

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 26 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received a congratulatory cable from Jordanian Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II, expressing his congratulations to His Highness the Amir on assuming the top office.

In the cable, the Jordanian Crown Prince wished His Highness the Amir good health and further success in leading the State of Kuwait to a much prosperous and promising future.

His Highness the Amir sent a reply cable to the Crown Prince, expressing utmost appreciation for the heartfelt sentiments. (end) mb

MENAFN26122023000071011013ID1107658569