Minister Says Agriculture Contributes 20% To GDP

Mafraq, December 26 (Petra) -- Agriculture Minister Khaled Hneifat said Tuesady agriculture contributes 20 per cent of the total national economy in a lecture at the Al Bayt University entitled "The Reality of the Agricultural Sector and Marketing Solutions."Hneifat added that the Kingdom produces 61 per cent of local consumption of agricultural products, noting that the agricultural products that are exported reach more than 50 countries in the world.He adde that agricultural exports exceeded 17 per cent of total exports, which confirms the Ministry's interest in agricultural marketing locally and abroad for agricultural products.The agricultural sector and food security receive "royal attention and guidance to be effective in the national economy," Hneifat said, noting the "great" role of the agricultural sector in enhancing networking with various institutions.