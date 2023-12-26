Israeli Forces Kill 2 Palestinians, Blow Up Homes In West Bank Raids

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Ramallah, Dec 26 (Petra) -- Israeli occupation forces shot and killed two Palestinians and seriously wounded two others Tuesday in a refugee camp near Hebron, and blew up three homes near Tulkarem in the occupied West Bank, according to Palestinian sources.
The Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a statement that 31-year-old Ibrahim Al-Titi and Ahmed Yaghi, 17, were killed and two others were seriously wounded by army fire during a raid into Al-Fawwar camp, south of Hebron in the southern West Bank.
In the north of the West Bank, an Israeli force, backed by bulldozers, blew up 3 homes in Nour Shams refugee camp in Tulkarm and left a trail of destruction before withdrawing following a nine-hour dawn raid, eyewitnesses said.
The Popular Services Committee in Nour Shams said the Israeli army blew up a house at the entrance to the camp and two other homes, and military bulldozers demolished walls and roads, including the street adjacent to a water reservoir that feeds the camp, and crushed vehicles.
Also today, Israeli forces arrested 48 Palestinians, including freed prisoner Khalida Jarrar, during a stepped up campaign across the West Bank, which coincided with the ongoing war on Gaza.
