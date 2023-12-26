Delhi HC Directs Strict Measures Against Encroachment In Chandni Chowk

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 26 (IANS) The Delhi High Court has directed the local authorities, including the police and civic body, to enforce strict vigilance and take regular action against encroachments in the Chandni Chowk area.

A bench, headed by Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, stressed compliance with the decisions of a Special Task Force (STF) in this matter.

The court ordered that the Assistant Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the Station House Officers (SHOs) of Lahori Gate and Kotwali police stations would be personally responsible if encroachments were not removed or recurred.

The directive came in response to a petition by Chandni Chowk Sarv Vyapar Mandal, seeking measures to prevent squatting and hawking activities in non-hawking/non-squatting areas in Chandni Chowk.

The court disposed of the writ petition with a direction for strict adherence to actions outlined by the STF in its minutes dated December 7. Non-compliance was deemed serious, and the authorities were asked to maintain vigilant, day-to-day action against encroachments.

The STF, comprising MCD and police officials, had previously held a meeting in response to the court's directions, deciding on measures including joint encroachment removal drives, regular vigilance, and the provision of sufficient police personnel for prevention and removal of encroachments.

The court reiterated that the SHO of Lahori Gate police station and the Assistant Commissioner of the MCD zone concerned would be personally responsible for ensuring the STF's directions were scrupulously followed and implemented.

