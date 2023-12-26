Virginia University Of Integrative Medicine Signs MOU With Bread For The City To Provide Community Acupuncture Services

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

VUIM with Bread for the City

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 26, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Virginia University of Integrative Medicine (VUIM) is excited to announce a groundbreaking collaboration with Bread for the City, a step forward in our commitment to whole-person healthcare and service to the Washington DC metropolitan region. Beginning in January 2024, VUIM's Licensed Acupuncturist Faculty and Student Interns will begin working with the physicians and staff of the Bread for the City Medical Clinic, providing Acupuncture treatments to its patient community.Beyond simply a service initiative, the Acupuncture Service at Bread for the City stands as a unique clinical learning opportunity - allowing our students to deliver patient care in the format of Community Acupuncture. The program also marks the realization of a long-cherished goal of VUIM – to contribute meaningfully to the medical care of the Washington D.C. metropolitan region through the provision of a distinctive clinical training experience for its students. Moreover, the Acupuncture service offered at Bread for the City aligns seamlessly with VUIM's mission to develop highly skilled healthcare practitioners of Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine who are capable of offering affordable healthcare services while facilitating the growth and practice of their profession.VUIM believes that this initiative will serve as a cornerstone and model for providing accessible whole person healthcare solutions to the community, while also enriching the educational experiences of our student interns. Our University is proud to be at the forefront of this type of collaboration, reinforcing our pledge to health, wellness, and community service.For more information about this collaboration or to learn more about the services offered, please contact Haley Parker, LAc - Director of Clinical Operations, Virginia University of Integrative Medicine.About Virginia University of Integrative Medicine (VUIM)Virginia University of Integrative Medicine is a private, non-profit institution of higher education dedicated to producing healthcare practitioners highly skilled in Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine, trained to provide the community with affordable healthcare services while fostering its growth and practice. The University is institutionally accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Acupuncture and Herbal Medicine ( ) and currently offers both Masters level and Doctorate level degrees in the study of Acupuncture and Herbal Medicine at each of our three campuses: our flagship campus in Northern Virginia (Tysons, VA), as well as our two satellite campuses in the NY Tri-State region (Ridgefield, NJ) and the Atlanta Metro region (Duluth, GA).About Bread for the CityBread for the City is a 501 (c) 3 organization whose mission is to help Washington, DC, low-income residents develop their power to determine the future of their communities. Committed to reducing the burden of poverty and uprooting racism, they provide holistic care, including food, clothing, medical care, and legal and social services, and seek justice through community organizing and public advocacy.________________________________

Haley Parker

Virginia University of Integrative Medicine

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube