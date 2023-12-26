Dry Bulk Materials Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Business Research Company's Dry Bulk Materials Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's“Dry Bulk Materials Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the dry bulk materials market size is predicted to reach the dry bulk materials market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $402.16 billion in 2023 to $437.21 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increase in the shipping of steel and coal, rise of seaborne trade, strong economic growth in emerging markets, increasing industrialization and growing urbanization dry bulk materials market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $598.14 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%.

The growth in the dry bulk materials market is due to rising demand for raw materials for the manufacturing, defense, and infrastructure sectors. Asia-Pacificregion is expected to hold the largest dry bulk materials market share. Major players in the dry bulk materials market include C.H. Robinson, Transport Burgener, Bulkmatic Transport, Kenan Advantage Group Inc., Quality Distribution Inc., Trimac Transportation Services Inc.

Dry Bulk Materials Market Segments

.By Commodity Type: Iron Ore, Coal And Pet Coke, Grains And Agricultural Products, Cement/ Aggregates, Fertilizers, Other Commodity Types

.By Application: Food And Beverages, Construction, Automotive, Energy And Mining, Agriculture, Chemicals, Other Applications

.By End Use: Iron Ore, Steel Products, Lumber or Log, Other End Users

.By Geography: The global dry bulk materials market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Dry bulk materials trucking refers to the mode of transportation of raw substances that are transported in huge, unpackaged packages by using trucks, freight, and other modes of movement to provide over-the-road transportation from one place to another to reduce time, cover long distances, and reduce environmental pollution for dry bulk materials including coal, grains, metal, and related products.

The main commodity types in the dry bulk materials trucking market are iron ore, coal, and pet coke, grains and agricultural products, cement and aggregates, fertilizers, and others. Iron ore is a rock from which iron is extracted in mineral form. The market is segmented by vessel type into capesize, handysize, panamax, and handymax, and by application into food and beverages, construction, automotive, energy and mining, agriculture, chemicals, and others. It is divided by end-use into iron ore, steel products, lumber or logs, and others.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Dry Bulk MaterialsMarket Characteristics

3. Dry Bulk Materials Market Trends And Strategies

4. Dry Bulk Materials Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Dry Bulk Materials Market Size And Growth

......

27. Dry Bulk MaterialsMarket Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Dry Bulk MaterialsMarket Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

