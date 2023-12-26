Bomb Thrown At House Of Bihar BJP MP's Kin

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Dec 26 (IANS) A bomb was thrown at the house of a relative of BJP MP Ajay Nishad in Bihar's Muzaffarpur on Tuesday but there were no casualties, police said.

The incident, occurred at Pankha Toli locality on Eklavya road under Kaji Mohammadpur police station, during the construction of a wall of drain adjoining the wall of the house of Nishad's relative.

The family members asked the contractor to construct the wall at some gap with the wall of the house and this led to verbal duel with the contractor and some local residents. Following this, the crude bomb attack took place.

While no one is injured in this attack, the family members are scared.

"We have received information about the attack and our team has reached there for the investigation. No one is injured in the matter. We are making efforts to identify goons who have committed the crime," Muzffarpur SP Rakesh Kumar said.

--IANS

ajk/vd