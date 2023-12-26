NCP (SP) Accuses Rival NCP (AP) Of ‘Pressurising’ ECI On Disputed Party Name, Symbol

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 26 (IANS) The Nationalist Congress Party (SP) on Tuesday accused the breakaway NCP (AP) faction of“pressurising” the Election Commission of India (ECI) by flouting its orders and claiming victory in the dispute over the split party's name and symbol.

NCP (SP) National General Secretary and MLA Jitendra Awhad said that the rival NCP (AP) state President Sunil Tatkare has been publicly making statements announcing 'victory' in its plea before the ECI on the party's name and its table clock symbol.

“This is a direct flouting of the clear orders of the ECI on November 29, which had reprimanded the NCP (AP) faction and directed it not to assume the ECI's decision and also refrain from making any claims that could undermine the process of justice,” Awhad pointed out.

However, despite this, he lamented that the NCP (AP) faction“consistently shows disrespect” for the Constitution, and the institutions established under it, whether through defections or by making such insulting comments.

Awhad also said that his faction has again brought these lapses to the notice of the ECI and sought urgent action in the matter.

“The arguments before the ECI on the issue have been completed... The ECI has reserved its decision, which is expected anytime. However, the people who are with the Ajit Pawar faction are claiming that they will get the NCP name and clock symbol. This is like building pressure on the ECI,” said Awhad.

He reminded that the ECI is an independent body and it had clearly directed both the (rival) parties not to make any such comments during the hearings.

To a question, Awhad said that the NCP (AP) legislators of the Ajit Pawar group and also the Shiv Sena of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will be compelled to contest the upcoming elections on BJP tickets.

On the question of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), he said that efforts are being made at the top level of INDIA bloc to include it in the national opposition alliance, and Shiv Sena (UBT) President and ex-CM Uddhav Thackeray will discuss it with VBA chief Prakash Ambedkar.

