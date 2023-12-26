Arab League Talks Civil Society Organisations In Occupied Palestine

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Cairo, December 26 (Petra) -- The Arab League Tuesday discussed the role of civil society organisations (CSO) in the occupied Palestine over the past decades and the humanitarian aid, health and social services they provide.On the Arab Day of Civil Society Organisations, which falls on December 27, the pan-Arab organisation discussed strengthening Arab civil sector to support Arab efforts aimed at achieving the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.The Arab League Head of the Social Affairs Sector, Haifa Abu Ghazaleh, talked about the contributions of CSBs in the region and their efforts in community development, eliminating poverty and unemployment, education, health, women and youth.