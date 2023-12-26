26 Recover From Wild Mushroom Poisoning In Irbid

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Irbid, Dec. 26 (Petra) -- Twenty-six individuals in the Bani Kenana district, Irbid, north Jordan, were recently discharged from hospitals following a bout of food poisoning attributed to the consumption of wild mushrooms two days prior.Dr. Shadi Bani Hani, Director of the Irbid Governorate Health Department, told the Jordanian News Agency (Petra) on Tuesday that the patients presented with typical food poisoning symptoms.Following necessary diagnostic tests, they received appropriate treatment and were discharged from the hospital on Monday after full recovery.Dr. Bani Hani cautioned that these poisoning cases were linked to the ingestion of toxic wild mushrooms found in one of the region's valleys.He emphasized the difficulty in distinguishing between toxic and non-toxic wild mushroom varieties, noting that neither taste nor appearance is a reliable indicator.Moreover, he warned that the toxicity of these mushrooms is not diminished by cooking or freezing.He noted that the onset of symptoms following the consumption of poisonous mushrooms can vary, potentially taking hours or days to manifest.Dr. Ahmed Al-Akour, the director of Yarmouk Hospital, which treated the patients, reported that the hospital's emergency services managed these poisoning cases effectively.Patients experienced symptoms including headaches, abdominal pain, vomiting, and diarrhea.After the necessary medical interventions were conducted, all patients were subsequently discharged following thorough health evaluations.