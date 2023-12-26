Deputy Director Of Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Dubai Office Receives Credentials Of Consul General Of The Arab Republic Of Egypt

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)
Download logo
Mr. Rashid Abdulla Al Qaseer, Deputy Director of MoFA Dubai Office met with H.E. Hossam Hussein Ismail Consul General of the Arab Republic of Egypt in Dubai and received his credentials.
Al Qaseer welcomed the Consul General and hailed the political, economic, commercial and investment relations that bind the two friendly countries, wishing him success in his duties.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Arab Emirates Ministry of Foreign Affairs & International Cooperation.
MENAFN26122023002747001784ID1107658500
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.