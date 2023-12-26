Deputy Director Of Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Dubai Office Receives Credentials Of Consul General Of The Arab Republic Of Egypt

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Mr. Rashid Abdulla Al Qaseer, Deputy Director of MoFA Dubai Office met with H.E. Hossam Hussein Ismail Consul General of the Arab Republic of Egypt in Dubai and received his credentials.

Al Qaseer welcomed the Consul General and hailed the political, economic, commercial and investment relations that bind the two friendly countries, wishing him success in his duties.

