PLAYA HOTELS & RESORTS UNVEILS INGREDIENTS TO ITS F&B SUCCESS AND TAKES HYATT ZIVA CAP CANA's DINING CONCEPTS TO NEW LEVELS

As the global hospitality leader which brought all-inclusive resorts to a new level, Playa Hotels & Resorts is a powerhouse which delivers unique culinary experiences for travelers. With the opening of its newest concept The Blind Butcher at Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana, Playa raised the bar on the type of food and beverage (F&B) experiences travelers can find at an all-inclusive resort.

With a portfolio consisting of 24 properties with 9,027 across three global territories, Playa Hotels & Resorts is responsible for the daily management of over 350 food and beverage outlets. Its innovative and far-reaching operation puts Playa alongside the global leaders in F&B management – with more venues than The Cheesecake Factory, and more than Ruth's Chris Steak House, Fogo de Chão, and Morton's The Steakhouse combined, Playa serves up style in hospitality. From five-star fine dining, innovative and engaging family concepts, to exclusive romantic venues and casual swim-up bars, Playa is constantly on the lookout for what can and should be served up to surpass travelers' expectations.

For Playa's Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer Fernando Mulet, the key to Playa's culinary success is in their relentless pursuit for culinary excellence, combined with a seductive element of surprise. "The all-inclusive traveler is a unique one: They come to the destination with only one objective, and that is to enjoy each moment to the fullest, no holds barred, and that includes whatever they eat, and whatever they drink."

Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana launches The Blind Butcher for a la carte dining and entertainment

The traveler's desire to enjoy each moment to the fullest takes center stage in Playa's latest venture, The Blind Butcher at Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana. A testament to its commitment to redefining the luxury all-inclusive experience, this a la carte dining experience is open to the public as well as to hotel guests outside of the all-inclusive hotel package.

Designed as a seductive, multisensory experience, The Blind Butcher is the world's first speakeasy located at an all-inclusive resort. Hidden behind the facade of a 1950s butcher shop, the venue offers a blend of exquisite dining and exhilarating entertainment, catering to both the travelers' taste buds and their sense of adventure.

Its design exudes meticulous attention to detail, from the intricate patterns of the bar echoing vintage English French eateries to the carefully curated lighting casting a warm, inviting glow. Entertainment is enjoyed tableside and equipped with topnotch technology for live entertainment, making it a highly desired add-on for Hyatt's upscale guests.

For Mulet, "The Blind Butcher is a testament to the relentless pursuit to consistently elevate the offerings and provide a unique and unparalleled experience to Playa's guests."

"Years ago, a hotelier might have feared a culinary-minded guest, but we welcome them and are prepared to please. Instead of an abundant but bland buffet, we understand the all-inclusive guest wants to try out new gourmet expressions. They want to explore quality rather than quantity, succulent taste rather than tried and true temptations – and that includes experiencing things that are outside of the already ample all-inclusive offering. Each day we see where our guests' ambitious tastebuds want to go, and we work on surpassing those expectations with each new dining concept," said Mulet.

To learn more about The Blind Butcher, visit

.

