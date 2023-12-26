The Brady Hunter Foundation And Make-A-Wish® Southern Florida Collaborate To Grant Life-Changing Wishes

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Dec. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brady Hunter Foundation is excited to announce its partnership with Make-A-Wish® Southern Florida, a collaborative effort aimed at fulfilling the dreams of critically-ill children facing life-threatening illnesses. In 2024, The Brady Hunter Foundation will grant life-changing wishes to three very special children.

"We have personally witnessed the transformative power of fulfilling a child's wish in times of need, leaving an indelible impact not just on the child, but also resonating within their families and the supportive communities that rally for them," expressed Josh Fox, the visionary founder of The Brady Hunter Foundation. "It brings us immense joy to persist in our mission, touching the lives of these remarkable children and turning their dreams into tangible reality. Being an integral part of these unforgettable moments in the lives of these young individuals serves as our driving force, propelling our foundation to relentlessly pursue a lasting and positive influence."

Make-A-Wish Southern Florida is dedicated to granting life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. There are five types of wish requests: "I wish to be" (something), "I wish to meet" (someone), "I wish to go" (somewhere), "I wish to have" (something), and "I wish to give" (something). The support of companies like The Brady Hunter Foundation, along with the commitment of over 800 volunteers, will play a crucial role in enabling the Southern Florida chapter of Make-A-Wish to continue to fulfill more than 600 wishes, or one approximately every 14 hours.

"We'd be unable to accomplish all we have without the support of partners like the Brady Hunter Foundation," said Norman Wedderburn, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish Southern Florida. "We receive no United Way or government funding, so the generosity of foundations and corporate partners that have embraced our mission is critical to fulfilling the wish of every critically-ill child referred to us."

The Brady Hunter Foundation is proud to partner with Make-A-Wish Southern Florida, an organization that has brought joy and hope to over 14,000 children. This collaboration reflects The Brady Hunter Foundation's unwavering commitment to serving children in the community, and by working together with esteemed organizations like Make-A-Wish, the Brady Hunter Foundation hopes to make an even greater impact on the lives of those in need.

About The Brady Hunter Foundation

The Brady Hunter Foundation is a leading non-profit organization operated by a group of philanthropists, humanitarians and animal lovers committed to ending animal cruelty, protecting wildlife, and making a positive impact in the lives of children. The Brady Hunter Charitable Fund was established in 2022, with The Brady Hunter Foundation formally launched shortly thereafter in early 2023. BHF is dedicated to creating sanctuaries all over the world to save animals from endangerment, abuse and neglect, while also recognizing the importance of uplifting children and providing them with opportunities for a better future. For more information about The Brady Hunter Foundation, please visit .



About Make-A-Wish® Southern Florida

Make-A-Wish® Southern Florida has granted more than 14,000 life-changing wishes since 1983 for children who have critical illnesses. It aims to grant a wish for every medically-eligible child in its territory and does this for his/her entire family at no cost or obligation.

The Southern Florida chapter's territory includes 22 counties/four regions in southeast and southwest Florida, on the Suncoast, and around Tampa Bay. It also includes the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Follow and engage with Make-A-Wish® Southern Florida on Facebook, X, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

