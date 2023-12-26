How To Transfer A Home To An Online California Trust

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Deed and Record prepares and e-records deeds for trusts created online.

Often, online trusts omit a crucial step. The omitted step is to transfer real property into the online trust.

Often, online trusts omit a crucial step. The omitted step is to transfer real property into an online trust. The transfer is by a deed from the owner to the owner as a trustee of their revocable living trust. The deed is recorded in the county where the home is located. A website, DeedAndRecord, prepares and records the deed. A real person does all the work. There is no need to guess what to do. Avoid the frustration of rejections by the county recorder. A trust has three actors: the settlor, the trustee, and the beneficiary. The settlor creates the trust. The trustee has the fiduciary duty to administer the trust for the beneficiary. The beneficiary is the person who enjoys the benefits of the trust. The transfer from a homeowner to the same person as a trustee of a revocable living trust can be confusing. The change is the owner has "a fiduciary relationship to property." The fiduciary relationship is to the beneficiary of the trust, who is also the owner. The owner remains the same because the trustee and beneficiary are the same. A revocable living trust is recognized as simply a probate avoidance device. The unity of trustee and beneficiary is severed on death-persons identified in the trust step into the roles of trustee and beneficiary. The trustee transfers ownership from the trust to the beneficiary. This avoids probate. Often, online trusts omit to fund real property into the online trust. Funding is by deed. A website, DeedAndRecord, prepares and records the deed. A real person does all the work. There is no need to guess what to do. Avoid the frustration of rejections by the county recorder.

