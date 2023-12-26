France Demonstrates Most Vile Behavior Under Mask Of Democracy - Azerbaijani MP

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. France has historically been a colonizer and supported aggression, demonstrating the most vile behavior in the world under the mask of democracy, Milli Majlis (Parliament) MP Tahir Rzayev told Trend .

He noted that the current position of France, as in the past 30 years, is well known to everyone - it is propaganda against Azerbaijan.

"For 30 years, France has constantly supported Armenia. It goes without saying that during this period, it formed a spy network in Armenia, which conducted a propaganda campaign against Azerbaijan. The discovery of the spy network in Azerbaijan itself shows once again that France resorts to vile actions to gain a foothold in the South Caucasus, to commit provocations against the peoples, and to establish control over them. However, the law enforcement bodies of Azerbaijan are always on guard: major operations have been carried out, spy networks have been neutralized, and traitors have been exposed," the MP said.

Rzayev also mentioned that the discovery of the French spy network in Azerbaijan showed that any policy directed against Azerbaijan would be prevented from developing as soon as possible.

"Azerbaijani people are supporters of truth and justice. They fight for its rights, and no force can prevent them from doing so. We are capable of overcoming any pressure brought on us," he added.

