France Demonstrates Most Vile Behavior Under Mask Of Democracy - Azerbaijani MP

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. France has
historically been a colonizer and supported aggression,
demonstrating the most vile behavior in the world under the mask of
democracy, Milli Majlis (Parliament) MP Tahir Rzayev told Trend .
He noted that the current position of France, as in the past 30
years, is well known to everyone - it is propaganda against
Azerbaijan.
"For 30 years, France has constantly supported Armenia. It goes
without saying that during this period, it formed a spy network in
Armenia, which conducted a propaganda campaign against Azerbaijan.
The discovery of the spy network in Azerbaijan itself shows once
again that France resorts to vile actions to gain a foothold in the
South Caucasus, to commit provocations against the peoples, and to
establish control over them. However, the law enforcement bodies of
Azerbaijan are always on guard: major operations have been carried
out, spy networks have been neutralized, and traitors have been
exposed," the MP said.
Rzayev also mentioned that the discovery of the French spy
network in Azerbaijan showed that any policy directed against
Azerbaijan would be prevented from developing as soon as
possible.
"Azerbaijani people are supporters of truth and justice. They
fight for its rights, and no force can prevent them from doing so.
We are capable of overcoming any pressure brought on us," he
added.
