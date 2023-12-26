Azerbaijani CEC Registers Plenipotentiary Reps Of More Presidential Candidates

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26 . The Central
Election Commission of Azerbaijan has registered plenipotentiary
representatives for eight more presidential candidates, Trend reports.
The relevant decision has been made at a meeting of the CEC.
Thus, the meeting discussions resulted in the registration of
plenipotentiary representatives of the approved presidential
candidates: self-nominated Sarvan Karimov, Matlab Mutallimli,
Abutalib Samadov, Fikrat Yusifov, Yusif Baghirzade, Arzuman
Abdulkarimov, Yunus Oguz, and Gulamhuseyn Alibayli.
On December 19, the Central Election Commission approved the
candidacy of Ilham Aliyev nominated by the New Azerbaijan Party for
participation in the early presidential election.
The CEC meeting held on December 21 approved the candidacies of
self-nominated Zahid Oruj and Fuad Aliyev, as well as Fazil Mustafa
(the Great Creation Party), Elshad Musayev (the Great Azerbaijan
Party), Gudrat Hasanguliyev (the United Popular Front Party of
Azerbaijan), and Razi Nurullayev (the National Front Party).
On December 7, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham
Aliyev signed a decree holding an early presidential election in
the country on February 7, 2024.
