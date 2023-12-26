               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijani CEC Registers Plenipotentiary Reps Of More Presidential Candidates


12/26/2023 9:16:11 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26 . The Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan has registered plenipotentiary representatives for eight more presidential candidates, Trend reports.

The relevant decision has been made at a meeting of the CEC.

Thus, the meeting discussions resulted in the registration of plenipotentiary representatives of the approved presidential candidates: self-nominated Sarvan Karimov, Matlab Mutallimli, Abutalib Samadov, Fikrat Yusifov, Yusif Baghirzade, Arzuman Abdulkarimov, Yunus Oguz, and Gulamhuseyn Alibayli.

On December 19, the Central Election Commission approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev nominated by the New Azerbaijan Party for participation in the early presidential election.

The CEC meeting held on December 21 approved the candidacies of self-nominated Zahid Oruj and Fuad Aliyev, as well as Fazil Mustafa (the Great Creation Party), Elshad Musayev (the Great Azerbaijan Party), Gudrat Hasanguliyev (the United Popular Front Party of Azerbaijan), and Razi Nurullayev (the National Front Party).

On December 7, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree holding an early presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

MENAFN26122023000187011040ID1107658481

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search