President Ilham Aliyev Gets Acquainted With Catherine Palace In St. Petersburg (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. President of
Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and leaders of other countries
participating in the informal meeting of the CIS heads of state,
got acquainted with the Catherine Palace in St. Petersburg,
Trend reports.
Will be updated
MENAFN26122023000187011040ID1107658480
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.