Tajikistan's National Bank Nixes License Of Russian Operator Of Western Union

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, December 26. The National Bank of Tajikistan has revoked the license of the Western Union MT East, a Russian operator of the money transfer system Wester Union, Trend reports.

The bank noted that the Western Union payment system continues its operations within the country based on the other license issued by the National Bank of Tajikistan in September 2023. The operator of this license is the French Western Union Network company.

Currently, money transfer services without the need for opening an account remain fully accessible to the public in the country through the Western Union payment system.

The Western Union is an American company specializing in providing money transfer services. Established in 1851, it stands as one of the leaders in the international money transfer market.

The Western Union announced the suspension of its operations in Russia and Belarus on March 10 due to the war in Ukraine. The company operated in Russia under the name of Western Union MT East. As of March 24, it was removed from the registry of payment system operators.