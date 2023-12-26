Tajikistan's National Bank Nixes License Of Russian Operator Of Western Union

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, December 26. The National
Bank of Tajikistan has revoked the license of the Western Union MT
East, a Russian operator of the money transfer system Wester Union,
Trend reports.
The bank noted that the Western Union payment system continues
its operations within the country based on the other license issued
by the National Bank of Tajikistan in September 2023. The operator
of this license is the French Western Union Network company.
Currently, money transfer services without the need for opening
an account remain fully accessible to the public in the country
through the Western Union payment system.
The Western Union is an American company specializing in
providing money transfer services. Established in 1851, it stands
as one of the leaders in the international money transfer
market.
The Western Union announced the suspension of its operations in
Russia and Belarus on March 10 due to the war in Ukraine. The
company operated in Russia under the name of Western Union MT East.
As of March 24, it was removed from the registry of payment system
operators.
