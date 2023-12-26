UK Defence Secretary: Ukraine Destroyed 20% Of Russia's Black Sea Fleet In Past 4 Months

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The latest destruction of Russia's large landing ship Novocherkassk by Ukrainian forces in the temporarily occupied Crimea demonstrates that there is no stalemate in the war.

The relevant statement was made by United Kingdom Secretary of State for Defence Grant Shapps on the social media platform X , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“This latest destruction of Putin's navy demonstrates that those who believe there's a stalemate in the Ukraine war are wrong! They haven't noticed that over the past 4 months 20% of Russia's Black Sea Fleet has been destroyed,” Shapps wrote.

In his words, Russia's dominance in the Black Sea is now challenged, and the new Maritime Capability Coalition, led by the United Kingdom and Norway, is helping to ensure Ukraine will win at sea.

A reminder that Ukrainian forces blew up Russia's landing ship Novocherkassk in the temporarily occupied Crimea's Feodosia.