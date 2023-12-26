Two Civilians Killed In Russia's Recent Shelling Of Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops have opened fire on two settlements in the Kherson region, killing two civilians.

The relevant statement was made by Kherson Regional Military Administration Head Oleksandr Prokudin on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“At 12:00 (noon), at least 28 [enemy] projectiles hit Mykilske. Enemy attacks caused damage to a dozen of residential houses,” Prokudin wrote.

A man, 71, was found dead under the rubble.

Additionally, around 10:40 a.m., Russian invaders shelled Tiiahynka. One person received fatal injuries.

A reminder that, on December 25, 2023, Russian occupiers attacked the Kherson region 74 times.