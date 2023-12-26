Kyiv Region Hands Over 500 FPV Drones To 72Nd Brigade Of Black Zaporozhians

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade named after the Black Zaporozhians has already received more than half a thousand FPV drones from the Kyiv region.

Ruslan Kravchenko, the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

"On the eve of Christmas, we visited our Heroes from the 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade named after the Black Zaporozhians. We handed over more than five hundred 'birds' to the 72nd Brigade, which effectively work on enemy targets. 500 FPV drones were purchased at the expense of the region," said Kravchenko.

He noted that another 50 FPV drones were donated by the community of the Bila Tserkva

According to him, the Kyiv Regional Military Administration is already working on purchasing a second batch of FPV drones - another 500 units.

The head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration also informed that the Kyiv region had delivered two MAN trucks to the military.

He thanked Yaroslav Dobriansky, acting head of the Kyiv Regional Council, and Ihor Sapozhko, mayor of Bila Tserkva and Brovary, who together with their communities are providing the 72nd Brigade with the necessary equipment and machinery.

"Such meetings with the military are inspiring. They give us a new incentive to look for even more opportunities to help our defenders. I am grateful to the Ukrainian military for their protection!" Kravchenko emphasized.

As reported, the 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade named after the Black Zaporozhians is a military formation of the mechanized troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Since 2014, the brigade has participated in the war in eastern Ukraine as part of the Anti-Terrorist Operation forces.

In 2022, at the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, the brigade defended Kyiv. Soldiers of the 72nd Brigade participated in heavy battles for Irpin, Moshchun, Hostomel, and Bucha. Since summer, the brigade has been defending Ukraine in the east.