CEC Approves Nomination Of 8 More Candidates For Presidential Election


12/26/2023 9:15:44 AM

Azerbaijan's Central Election Commission (CEC) has approved the nomination of 8 more candidates for the extraordinary presidential election, says CEC secretary Arife Mukhtarova, Azernews reports.

According to the secretary, at the CEC meeting, the nomination of self-nominated candidates Sarvan Kerimov, Matlab Mutallimli, Abutalib Samedov, Fikret Yusifov, Yusif Bagirzade, Arzuman Abdulkarimov, Yunus Oguz and Gulamgusein Alibayli was approved as a result of voting.

Thus, the number of candidates whose nomination was approved by the CEC reached 15.

Extraordinary presidential elections will be held in Azerbaijan on February 7, 2024.

