CEC Approves Nomination Of 8 More Candidates For Presidential Election

MENAFN
Abbas Ganbay Read more
Azerbaijan's Central Election Commission (CEC) has approved the
nomination of 8 more candidates for the extraordinary presidential
election, says CEC secretary Arife Mukhtarova, Azernews reports.
According to the secretary, at the CEC meeting, the nomination
of self-nominated candidates Sarvan Kerimov, Matlab Mutallimli,
Abutalib Samedov, Fikret Yusifov, Yusif Bagirzade, Arzuman
Abdulkarimov, Yunus Oguz and Gulamgusein Alibayli was approved as a
result of voting.
Thus, the number of candidates whose nomination was approved by
the CEC reached 15.
Extraordinary presidential elections will be held in Azerbaijan
on February 7, 2024.

