Azerbaijani Railways Reveals Its Green Contribution Projects

6 of the 10 new Stadler trains ordered by Azerbaijan Railways
CJSC, 4 of which have already been delivered to our country, are
electric, Azernews reports.
According to the information, thanks to these trains, the share
of railway transport in environmental protection will increase even
more.
In addition, to promote the use of bicycles, which are
environmentally friendly and beneficial for human health, bicycle
stands have been installed at railway stations.
Azerbaijan Railways contributes greatly to the prevention of
carbon dioxide emissions by promoting green energy. For this
purpose, during the renovation of the Yeni Bilajari locomotive
depot, 307 solar panels were installed on the roofs of the
buildings for energy supply, and 350 solar panels were installed in
the Yeni Ganja locomotive depot.
Also, all necessary measures are taken to avoid damage to the
environment during the construction of railways. In each new
project, ESG principles are analysed and applied most effectively.
Thus, in agreement with the Ministry of Ecology and Natural
Resources, the location of those trees was sensibly changed in the
85th km of the Horadiz-Aghband line, near the Minjivan station, in
order not to damage the forest area. Maximum efforts are made to
avoid damage to the environment during the construction of
railways.
Planting trees along the railway track is kept in mind in every
project of Azerbaijan Railways. Pine trees and other types of trees
have already been planted as part of the Barda-Aghdam project.
Azerbaijan Railways uses innovative technological solutions to
reduce the use of paper in internal documents. Also, since this
year, the sale of paper tickets on the Absheron circular route has
been stopped.
