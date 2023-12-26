Founder And Chief Executive Officer Of US-Based Joblio Company Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Jon Purizhansky, founder and chief executive officer of the
US-based Joblio company, has sent a congratulatory letter to the
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.
The letter reads:
His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan
Dear Mr. President,
It is an absolute honour to wish you a very happy birthday full
of health and happiness!
You have developed Azerbaijan into a model society for tolerance
and the protection of human rights. As an executive of a
multinational company and an experienced international expert, I
can attest to the unmatched level of attention and respect given to
the various religions and ethnic communities that make up
Azerbaijan. As an Israeli American, I particularly appreciate your
warmth and brotherly attitude towards the Jewish community in
Azerbaijan and the State of Israel.
Sincerely,
Jon Purizhansky
Founder and Chief Executive Officer of US-based Joblio
company"
