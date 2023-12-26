Founder And Chief Executive Officer Of US-Based Joblio Company Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Jon Purizhansky, founder and chief executive officer of the US-based Joblio company, has sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Mr. President,

It is an absolute honour to wish you a very happy birthday full of health and happiness!

You have developed Azerbaijan into a model society for tolerance and the protection of human rights. As an executive of a multinational company and an experienced international expert, I can attest to the unmatched level of attention and respect given to the various religions and ethnic communities that make up Azerbaijan. As an Israeli American, I particularly appreciate your warmth and brotherly attitude towards the Jewish community in Azerbaijan and the State of Israel.

Sincerely,

Jon Purizhansky

Founder and Chief Executive Officer of US-based Joblio company"