Snow Fest Transforms Nakhchivan Into Winter Paradise

Laman Ismayilova
This year, the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and the
New Year are celebrated in Nakhchivan in a completely different
atmosphere.
Snow Fest transforms into a winter wonderland, with
approximately 30 houses beautifully adorned in New Year's
decorations, Azernews reports.
Walking through these streets, visitors feel the warmth of
holiday joy. The twinkling lights and festive ornaments create a
truly magical scene that is sure to leave a lasting impression.
One of the highlights of Snow Fest is undeniably its culinary
delights that are available in the winter town. Here, visitors can
try popular dishes from Azerbaijani and world cuisines.
Snow Fest offers an array of exciting attractions specially
designed for both children and adults.
Through entertaining performances and interactive games, the
festival aims to bring joy and laughter to everyone.
Whimsical lights, colourful ornaments, and sparkling New Year's
trees welcome visitors with open arms and hearts full of
warmth.
Snow Fest started with a colourful show in front of the Heydar
Aliyev Museum.
People's Artist of Azerbaijan, Aygun Kazimova, pleased music
enthusiasts with her hit songs.
Every day of the event, which runs until January 7, 2024,
features multiple surprises for Nakhchivan residents and
guests.
Mark your calendars, as Snow Fest will take place from December
25 to January 7. It's the perfect opportunity to embrace the
holiday spirit and immerse yourself in the joy of the season.
