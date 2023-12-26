Azerbaijan Notes Positive Dynamics In Banking Sector To Grow Entrepreneurship

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nigar Hasanova Read more
Positive dynamics were observed in the banking sector of
Azerbaijan compared to last year. Thus, the net profit that
Azerbaijan's banking sector made from January to November of this
year amounted to 997.4 million manats. According to the Central
Bank of Azerbaijan, this is 16.1% higher than the same period last
year.
Note that bank operating income was 4 billion 393.4 million
manats (23.8% higher than the same period last year), operating
expenses were 2 billion 828.3 million manats (24.9% increase),
special reserve allocations were 315.7 million AZN (39.4%
increase), other income was 2.6 million AZN (expenses 1 year ago),
and income tax payments were 254.6 million AZN (29.5%
increase).
Economist Eyyub Karimli, commenting on the latest growth figures
in the banking sector to Azernews , said that the
indicators in banking are promising and that it has also resulted
in an increase in business in Azerbaijan. Overall, the bank's loan
portfolio shows that credits granted to the production and business
fields have increased.
“In general, the banking sector's profit increased by 23.8
percent over last year, giving us reason to believe that this year,
despite the closure of one bank in the country, bank activity
developed in a more positive dynamic and had a positive effect on
the development of entrepreneurship in this country. When we look
at the loan portfolios of banks today, we see an increase in the
value of loans allocated to both consumer and business subjects,”
Karimli said.
He also emphasised non-oil industries, the role of owners in
this positive trend, the owner's impact on the loan credit
portfolio, and its impact on businesses.
"On the other hand, despite the country's current high credit
interest rates, entrepreneurs benefit from this, and this increases
ownership activity in the country, which results in banks taking
more income, so the value of loans has also increased, as has the
value of the loan portfolio. In this regard, I believe there are
also loans aimed at the development of the non-oil sector,” the
expert added.
The economist also touched on the current relationship between
international and local banks, highlighting that foreign financial
support isn't currently provided to our local banks. According to
him, regarding our local banks' future prospects for international
cooperation, experts believe that the opportunity to attract
cheaper loans will have a positive impact on our banks' profits and
growth.
“I also think that our banks have very weak international
relations, and banks in the country do not use foreign financial
support. There are certain restrictions at this legislative level,
and if we can attract cheaper loans, our banks can have a
significant impact on their profits and the growth of the real
sector,” he underlined.
Economist Eyyub Karimli also believes that this trend will
continue in the country in the coming years, contributing to the
advancement of alternative green energy, construction, and the oil
and gas industry. Furthermore, he stated that the benefits of
liberated areas will lay the groundwork for a new stage in
Azerbaijan's economy.
"I believe the country will grow further in the coming years. As
you know, 2024 has been declared the Green World Solidarity Year in
Azerbaijan, which will increase green alternative energy and energy
supply in this area, and the country's oil and gas structure and
logistics capabilities will expand. Also, the reintegration of the
liberated regions into the economy in conjunction with the Great
Return suggests that a new stage, a new period in the country's
economy, is already underway, which, of course, will ensure the
country's overall economic development," the expert concluded.
