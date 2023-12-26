Sitaram Yechury Won’T Attend Ram Temple Inauguration

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Dec 26 (IANS) The CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury will not be attending the inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh on January 22. The decision in this regard was announced in a statement issued by the party's politburo on Tuesday evening.

“The CPI(M) General Secretary Comrade Sitaram Yechury has received an invitation to attend the inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The CPI(M) policy has been to respect religious beliefs and safeguard the right of every individual to pursue their belief. It believes that religion is a personal choice not to be converted into an instrument for political gain. Therefore, we will not be attending the ceremony,” the politburo statement read.

In the statement, the party politburo has stated that it is most unfortunate that the BJP and RSS have converted a religious ceremony into a State-sponsored event directly involving the Prime Minister, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and other Government functionaries.

“A fundamental principle of governance in India as reiterated by the Supreme Court is that the State in India, under the Constitution should have no religious affiliation. This is being violated by the ruling regime in the organisation of the event,” the politburo statement read.

--IANS

src/rad