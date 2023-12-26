Classic Dental Smiles Of Rancho Bernardo Expands To Offer Enhanced Dental Services And Technology

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN DIEGO, Dec. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Classic Dental Smiles of Rancho Bernardo, under the leadership of Dr. Brian Chan, is thrilled to announce a significant expansion of its comprehensive dental office, doubling its facility size to better serve the community and surrounding areas.

This expansion not only accommodates more patients but also introduces cutting-edge technology and advanced services, including dental implant procedures .

Rancho Bernardo Dentist

Dr. Brian Chan and his team are dedicated to providing top-quality dental care , and this expansion reaffirms their commitment to the community's oral health. With the addition of dental implant services, Classic Dental Smiles of Rancho Bernardo is now a one-stop destination for a wide range of dental needs, ensuring patients receive the highest level of care and convenience.

The enhanced facility and technology upgrades will improve the overall patient experience, offering state-of-the-art equipment and the latest dental advancements. Classic Dental Smiles of Rancho Bernardo looks forward to continuing to serve the community with a renewed commitment to excellence in dental care.

For more information about Classic Dental Smiles of Rancho Bernardo and their expanded services, please visit classicdentalsmiles or contact (858) 485-6781 to schedule an appointment.

Dr. Brian Chan

Classic Dental Smiles

(858) 485-6781

[email protected]



SOURCE Dr. Brian Chan