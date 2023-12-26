Youth Stabbed After Verbal Spat Over Petty Issue In Delhi

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 26 (IANS) A 19-year-old youth was stabbed after a verbal spat over a petty issue in northeast Delhi, an official said on Tuesday.
According to the police, on Monday when the victim identified as Rahul, a resident of Gokulpuri, was eating momos near the parking of D Block in Gokulpuri, four persons attacked him.
“He sustained injuries on both shoulders. He was taken to GTB hospital and was discharged after treatment,” said a senior police official, adding that the incident occurred around 7 p.m.
“He has identified two of the accused persons as Kangla and Tota. The reason behind the incident is not very clear as the complainant says that he just had a verbal spat with Kangla over a petty issue,” said the official.
“No one has been arrested so far. Efforts are being made to identify the boys,” the official added.
