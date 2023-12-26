RSS Chief Likely To Be On Three-Day Visit To Bengal This Week

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Dec 26 (IANS) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat is likely to be on a three-day visit to West Bengal this week.

Sources aware of the development said that he is likely to arrive in Kolkata on December 29 and is expected to stay in the city till December 31.

“The main purpose of his visit is ensuring large-scale participation from the state for the inauguration of Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22. Bhagwat is also expected to hold meetings with the principal office-bearers in the state and discuss the possibilities of spreading the Sangh's organisational network further in West Bengal,” said an RSS insider aware of the details.

Apart from that, he added, Bhagwat is also expected to hold one-to-one meetings with a section of intellectuals in the state.

“There is also a possibility of holding meetings with top state BJP leaders,” the RSS insiders said.

Bhagwat's probable visit to the state has gained significance, especially given that the meetings will follow Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President J.P. Nadda's visit to the state on Tuesday to take stock of the organisational situation of the party in West Bengal ahead of next year's Lok Sabha polls.

It is learnt that during the meeting, Shah has clearly sent a message to the state BJP leaders that the final battle will have to be fought by the state leadership by strengthening the organisational base of the party.

At the same time, Shah has also assured the state leadership of full cooperation from the party's central leadership to spearhead the organisational efforts of the party in West Bengal.

