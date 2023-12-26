Mixed performance in the GCC, Riyadh surges

(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) GCC stock markets recorded mixed performances with strong gains in Saudi Arabia. While some caution could remain with the year coming to an end, expectations of softer monetary policy could continue to boost sentiment among investors.

The Dubai stock market opened the week with limited movements and remained within the trading of the last few days. The market could be exposed to some price correction risks after a small rebound.

The Abu Dhabi stock market recorded some volatility today but continued to trade sideways overall and remained within a limited trading range. The market could see some risk of losses if oil prices return to the downside.

The Qatari stock market continued to improve, extending gains of the last few days. However, the market could turn to price corrections if traders move to secure their gains. Uncertainty regarding the developments in energy markets could also remain a source of risks.

The Saudi stock market recorded a strong performance, recovering from its price correction last week, and could continue to move toward its previous peak. At the same time, traders could continue to monitor oil markets and their impact on sentiment and on the local economy.





