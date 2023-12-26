Riyadh Leads GCC Stock Markets

(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) GCC stock markets recorded mixed performances as traders could remain cautious during the last trading sessions of the year. Energy markets could also remain a source of concern.

The Dubai stock market continued to see limited movements and could remain in an uncertain direction for the remaining trading sessions this year. However, the market could benefit from the expectations of improving monetary policy conditions in the coming months.

The Abu Dhabi stock market remained stable overall, seeing little change for the last couple of trading sessions. The market could remain exposed to the developments in oil markets.

The Qatari stock market recorded some price corrections and could be exposed to more as traders move to secure their gains. While the market was able to recover strongly during the last few trading sessions, it remains below this year’s peaks.

The Saudi stock market extended its gains and its uptrend. While seeing a strong performance for several weeks, the main index could find some resistance near this year’s peak.





