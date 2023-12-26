Oil prices increase by 3 percent amid supply concerns, production outlooks

(MENAFN) In a display of fluctuating dynamics, oil prices witnessed a consecutive uptick for the second successive week, with crude oil registering an approximate 3 percent surge. This upward trajectory was primarily bolstered by apprehensions surrounding disruptions in supply flows. Concurrently, the anticipation of a potential uptick in production from Angola served to temper some of the gains, mitigating potential price escalations.



However, as the week's trading activities culminated, a discernible shift was evident in the market sentiment. Oil prices retreated, marking a decline as traders and investors navigated uncertainties ahead of the Christmas weekend. This downtrend was particularly influenced by prevailing expectations that Angola, subsequent to its exit from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), would augment its production levels. Yet, as the new trading week commenced, oil prices found renewed momentum, bolstered by encouraging indicators emanating from the American economic landscape.



Delving deeper into specific benchmarks, Brent crude futures experienced a marginal dip, receding by 32 cents or 0.4 percent, concluding at a settled price of USD79.07 per barrel. Similarly, the US West Texas Intermediate crude mirrored this trend, witnessing a decline of 33 cents or 0.5 percent, settling at USD73.56. Notwithstanding these minor contractions, it's noteworthy that both benchmarks had recorded a commendable ascent of approximately 3 percent in the preceding week, a notable rebound considering the modest growth of less than 1 percent observed in the week immediately prior.

