Israeli military issues evacuation order for residents of Khan Younis

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the Israeli military issued an evacuation order for residents of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, instructing them to relocate to nearby Rafah.



This directive followed a warning from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, indicating that the conflict is poised to escalate.



“The area you are staying in is considered a fight zone, for your safety, you must immediately flee to known shelters in the Shabora neighbourhood, Zohor, and Tal Al Sultan in Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip,” the army stated in fliers published on Tuesday morning.



The evacuation order pertained to people in specified areas of the Kizan neighborhood, specifically blocks 64 and 112, as indicated on the leaflet.



Residents expressed frustration with the order, which is the latest in a series of Israeli directives since the commencement of a significant military offensive against Gaza's ruling Hamas militant group on October 7.



“I am not going to leave my home. I used to open my home for people who came from the north, and I will keep it open,” declared Abu Ibraheem Ouda, who resides in one of the regions marked.



Mr. Ouda expressed concern about his pregnant daughter, who had plans to stay at his home with her husband and two-year-old daughter.



“I expect her delivery any minute, so where should I take her while she is supposed to have a suitable atmosphere and clean environment for her and her new baby,” he stated.

