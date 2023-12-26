Ukrainian attack in occupied Crimea damages Russian warship

(MENAFN) A Ukrainian attack in occupied Crimea has resulted in damage to a Russian warship, marking the latest setback for Moscow's forces in the Black Sea.



According to Russia's Defence Ministry, the Soviet-era landing ship Novocherkassk was struck by Ukrainian missiles in the port of Feodosia.



The ministry reported one fatality and two injuries in the attack on the port, which houses a portion of Russia's Black Sea Fleet. Video footage depicted explosions and fires in the harbor area.



The Ukrainian Air Force implied that they had destroyed the ship, as stated by Commander Mykola Oleshchuk, who asserted that Russia's fleet was "getting smaller and smaller."



He encouraged Russians to evacuate Crimea "before it's too late" and drew a parallel between the attack and the sinking of the Russian flagship Moskva last year.



Moscow did not provide details on the extent of damage to the Novocherkassk but confirmed that two Ukrainian planes were downed by air defenses.



In 2014, Russia annexed Crimea by deploying troops to the peninsula, a move that was widely condemned as an illegal seizure of land from Ukraine.

