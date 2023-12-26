US Nuclear’S Partner MIFTI Reports Break Out Fusion Power Test Results On The 4 Mega Ampere Machine At L3 Harris Lab

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, CA, Dec. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – As US Nuclear (OTC-QB: UCLE) has reported in previous releases, Magneto Inertial Fusion Technology Inc (MIFTI) is a leader in fusion power development and has already achieved extraordinary success with their 1-MegaAmp prototype fusion generator. Now, US Nuclear is excited to announce that MIFTI, led by president and chief scientist Dr. Hafiz Rahman, has recently demonstrated its fusion technology at the L3 Harris Lab in San Leandro, California, where they produced an amazing yield of 150 billion neutrons, which meets all advanced computer code predictions. This is 10,000 times higher than achieved by any other private company in the world.

Advanced simulations have shown that scaling up MIFTI's fusion generator to 10 Mega Amps should achieve net energy gain and also allow for the commercial production of medical isotopes that are desperately needed for hospital cancer scanning. US Nuclear is a partner, investor, and possible prime contractor for MIFTI's fusion power generator, and is looking forward to further developments.

Continuing breakthroughs in technology and a large influx of funding have rapidly accelerated fusion power development. Investment in the global fusion industry has skyrocketed, reaching a cumulative $6.21 billion, up from 4.8 billion just a year ago. Last year, Lawrence Livermore National Lab were the first to achieve positive net energy gain, paving the way towards the commercialization of fusion power, and Microsoft recently signed the world's first deal to purchase commercial fusion energy from Helion Energy starting in 2028. MIFTI is unique in that they are the only company in the world that has developed a staged Z-pinch fusion method to the point of massive energy emission via neutron production. Their special approach has many advantages that will make them a leader in fusion power generation.

MIFTI was founded in 2008 by scientists from UC Irvine, who have spent over 25 years researching and developing their special Staged Z-pinch fusion technology. Years of experimentation, understanding, and advanced modeling have shown that MIFTI's Z-pinch fusion approach can solve the world's energy problems by providing a net energy gain from ten to fifty times the energy used to drive the process . In addition, the staged Z-pinch approach is very flexible and can be used for numerous applications, including the production of medical scanning isotopes and solving the worldwide multi-billion-dollar medical shortage.

