Mobiclocks®️ Partners With ABC To Transform Construction Workforce Management

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- MobiClocks®️ , the most innovative construction workforce management solution, proudly announces its partnership with Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC). This collaboration introduces MobiClocks®️'s advanced timekeeping technology to ABC's members, revolutionizing workforce management in construction.



George W. Gilbert , CEO of MobiClocks®️, on the Partnership:

"We're excited to extend our partnership with ABC, and acceptance into the National Tech Marketplace is a great honor. Being involved in many local chapters across the country, ABC is a great resource for us. We hope to give back to the organization by offering exclusive ABC discounts to its membership through the marketplace."



About MobiClocks®️:

MobiClocks®️ offers the only True Face Recognition based Workforce Management solution in the industry. Drastically reducing labor costs and payroll processing times by creating a 100% accurate and fraud proof solution. Its systems ensure accuracy and efficiency, empowering businesses to confidently secure more projects with reliable historical data. MobiClocks®️ is committed to improving efficiency, security, and compliance in the construction industry.



About ABC:

ABC is a national trade association representing over 21,000 construction industry members dedicated to the development of a safe and ethical construction workforce.



