Aviation Fuel Market Size, Growth Opportunity & Industry Demand Analysis 2023-2031

How big is the Aviation Fuel Market?



The global aviation fuel market was US$ 252.3 Billion in 2022. The market to register a revenue CAGR of 12.6% over the forecast period and account for a market size of US$ 734.1 Bn in 2031.



What are Aviation Fuel?



Aviation fuel is a petroleum-based fuel used to power aircraft engines and to meet strict safety and performance standards to ensure the reliable and efficient operation of aircraft engines. The most common type of aviation fuel is aviation gasoline which is used in piston engine aircraft. It comes in various grades such as 100LL (low lead) and 100 (without lead) of blue color for easy identification. The properties of aviation fuel are controlled to minimize engine wear, ensure proper combustion, and reduce the risk of fuel-related issues. Moreover, these are formulated to have high flash points and low freezing points, which are vital for safe operation in the extreme temperature conditions encountered at high altitudes. Some other properties are stability, volatility, lubricity, non-corrosiveness, and others.



What are the growth prospects and trends in the Aviation Fuel industry?



The Aviation Fuel market growth is driven by the global increase in air travel demand that directly translates to an increased need for aviation fuel, as the middle class expands and economies grow, more people can afford air travel. Further, advancements in aircraft technology such as the development of more fuel-efficient engines where airlines are gradually investing in modern and fuel-efficient aircraft to reduce operational costs and environmental impact. Moreover, a rising awareness of climate change and environmental regulations to reduce the carbon footprint, leading to research and development in aviation fuels that played a role in the market growth. Overall, the aviation fuel market growth is fueled by the growth in air travel demand, advancements in technology, environmental considerations.



What is included in market segmentation?



The report has segmented the market into the following categories:



1. By Product Type:



Jet Fuel (Jet A-1, Jet A)

Avgas (Aviation Gasoline)



2. By Technology:



Conventional Fuels

Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAFs)



3. By End-Use:



Commercial Aviation

General Aviation

Military Aviation



4. By Distribution Channel:



Airport-based Fueling

Third-party Fueling



Segmentation By Region:



1. North America:



United States

Canada



2. Asia Pacific:



China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia & New Zealand

Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)

Rest of Asia Pacific



3. Europe:



Germany

The U.K.

France

Spain

Italy

Russia

Poland

BENELUX (Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg)

NORDIC (Norway, Sweden, Finland, Denmark)

Rest of Europe



4. Latin America:



Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America



5. The Middle East & Africa:



Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

South Africa

Egypt

Israel

Rest of MEA (Middle East & Africa)



Who are the key players operating in the industry?



The report covers the major market players including:



1. ExxonMobil Corporation

2. Royal Dutch Shell plc

3. BP plc

4. Chevron Corporation

5. TotalEnergies SE

6. Phillips 66

7. Valero Energy Corporation



