India's navy to send guided-missile destroyer ships in Arabian Sea after attack off its coast

(MENAFN) India's navy announced on Monday that it would deploy guided-missile destroyer ships in the Arabian Sea following an attack on an Israel-affiliated merchant vessel off the Indian coast over the weekend.



The deployment aims to "maintain a deterrent presence," according to the navy.



The Indian navy is conducting an investigation into the nature of the attack on the vessel MV Chem Pluto, which arrived in Mumbai on Monday. Initial reports suggest a drone attack, according to a declaration.



“Further forensic and technical analysis will be required to establish the vector of attack, including type and amount of explosive used,” the declaration continued.



On Monday, a spokesperson for Iran's foreign ministry dismissed a U.S. claim alleging that Iran had attacked the ship near India as "baseless."



On Saturday, the Pentagon reported that the MV Chem Pluto in the Indian Ocean was struck by a drone launched from Iran. This incident occurred while a US-led task force is working to address comparable challenges in the Red Sea.



“Considering the recent spate of attacks in the Arabian Sea, Indian Navy has deployed Guided Missile Destroyers, INS Mormugao, INS Kochi and INS Kolkata ...in various areas to maintain a deterrent presence,” the navy declaration mentioned.



The navy stated that a collaborative investigation into the attack is underway, involving various agencies, following the completion of the analysis by its explosive ordnance team.



The crew of the vessel comprised 21 Indians and one Vietnamese citizen.

